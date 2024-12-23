It is a well-known fact that there is heightened retail investor activity in the stock exchanges with more people turning towards it to supplement their income. The government should increase the tax-exempt threshold for long-term capital gains on equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds from ₹1.25 lakh to ₹5 lakh. This would be a great impetus for taxpayers to invest more, save more and spend more, thus boosting overall economic activity.