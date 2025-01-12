Budget 2025: The NRI’s wish list

Clarity in residency rules

Under the Income-tax Act 1961, an Indian citizen visiting India can retain their non-resident status even if they stay longer than the threshold period of 60 days, provided the income threshold is also met. But the term ‘visit’ is not defined under the law, leading to ambiguity in cases where individuals make short trips to India and render services from the country. Clarity on what constitutes a ‘visit’ will help NRIs determine their residential status—which in turn has tax implications—and offer appropriate income to tax.