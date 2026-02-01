Budget 2026: What gets cheaper and what becomes expensive now? From alcohol to textile - check full list

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2026-27 Union Budget, focusing on capital expenditure and sector incentives. Additionally, prices of certain goods have been reduced for certain products while tobacco and alcohol rates have hiked. 

Riya R Alex
Updated1 Feb 2026, 06:44 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled budget in the Parliament.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled budget in the Parliament.

Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for fiscal year 2026–27 on Sunday, February 1, with a focus on capital expenditure and incentives for key sectors.

In her ninth consecutive budget speech, FM Sitharaman outlined three ‘kartavyas’ or duties to expedite the country's economic progress. The FM outlined several measures, ranging from a capex hike to high-speed rail corridors to regional medical hubs.

Amid key announcements on taxes and various sectors, the common man pinned hopes on policy measures that led to price cuts across several items. Let's take a look at what has become cheaper or more expensive after the 2026 budget.

Regarding relief, the government has introduced measures in its budget proposals to lower prices for leather products, cancer medications, and seafood by extending policy support, enabling duty-free imports, and granting customs exemptions. The aim is to bolster domestic industries while reducing costs for patients and producers.

Meanwhile, the rates for chewing tobacco and jarda scented tobacco have been increased to 60%, and the TCS rate on alcohol for human consumption has risen from 2% to 1%.

Here's a complete list of what will get cheaper and costlier -

What has become cheaper?

Check out the full list of items that have become cheaper –

NoItem name
1Personal use imported goods
217 drugs or medicines for cancer patients
3Drugs, medicines and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) for 7 rare diseases
4Leather items (footwear)
5Textile garments
6Seafood products
7Tour package (overseas)
8Lithium-Ion Cells for batteries
9Solar glass
10Critical minerals
11Biogas-blended CNG
12Aircraft manufacturing components
13Microwave oven
14Foreign education

What has become expensive?

Check out the list of items that have become expensive —

NoItem name
1Alcohol
2Cigarettes
3Nuclear Power Projects components
4Minerals, iron ore, coal

Note: The list is made out of the budget presented in the Parliament, which is yet to be approved in both Lower and Upper Houses.

Capital Expenditure
