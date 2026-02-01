Budget 2026: What gets cheaper and what becomes expensive now? From alcohol to textile - check full list
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 2026-27 Union Budget, focusing on capital expenditure and sector incentives. Additionally, prices of certain goods have been reduced for certain products while tobacco and alcohol rates have hiked.
Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for fiscal year 2026–27 on Sunday, February 1, with a focus on capital expenditure and incentives for key sectors.
In her ninth consecutive budget speech, FM Sitharaman outlined three ‘kartavyas’ or duties to expedite the country's economic progress. The FM outlined several measures, ranging from a capex hike to high-speed rail corridors to regional medical hubs.
Amid key announcements on taxes and various sectors, the common man pinned hopes on policy measures that led to price cuts across several items. Let's take a look at what has become cheaper or more expensive after the 2026 budget.
Regarding relief, the government has introduced measures in its budget proposals to lower prices for leather products, cancer medications, and seafood by extending policy support, enabling duty-free imports, and granting customs exemptions. The aim is to bolster domestic industries while reducing costs for patients and producers.