Budget 2026: What gets cheaper and what becomes expensive now? From alcohol to textile - check full list

Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for fiscal year 2026–27 on Sunday, February 1, with a focus on capital expenditure and incentives for key sectors.

In her ninth consecutive budget speech, FM Sitharaman outlined three ‘kartavyas’ or duties to expedite the country's economic progress. The FM outlined several measures, ranging from a capex hike to high-speed rail corridors to regional medical hubs.

Amid key announcements on taxes and various sectors, the common man pinned hopes on policy measures that led to price cuts across several items. Let's take a look at what has become cheaper or more expensive after the 2026 budget.

Regarding relief, the government has introduced measures in its budget proposals to lower prices for leather products, cancer medications, and seafood by extending policy support, enabling duty-free imports, and granting customs exemptions. The aim is to bolster domestic industries while reducing costs for patients and producers.

Meanwhile, the rates for chewing tobacco and jarda scented tobacco have been increased to 60%, and the TCS rate on alcohol for human consumption has risen from 2% to 1%.

Here's a complete list of what will get cheaper and costlier -

What has become cheaper? Check out the full list of items that have become cheaper –

No Item name 1 Personal use imported goods 2 17 drugs or medicines for cancer patients 3 Drugs, medicines and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) for 7 rare diseases 4 Leather items (footwear) 5 Textile garments 6 Seafood products 7 Tour package (overseas) 8 Lithium-Ion Cells for batteries 9 Solar glass 10 Critical minerals 11 Biogas-blended CNG 12 Aircraft manufacturing components 13 Microwave oven 14 Foreign education Also Read | Budget 2026: 17 cancer medicines to beco

What has become expensive? Check out the list of items that have become expensive —

No Item name 1 Alcohol 2 Cigarettes 3 Nuclear Power Projects components 4 Minerals, iron ore, coal