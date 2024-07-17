Budget expectation: Exempting family settlements from anti-abuse tax provisions
Summary
- A family settlement is a structured agreement aimed at amicably navigating challenges, ensuring equitable distribution of assets among members and resolving disputes to preserve family unity and minimise legal complexities.
Family businesses are the backbone of any economy across the globe. Their role in the Indian context cannot be overstated with over 85% of family-owned businesses. Further the institution of joint families and family-owned businesses stands as a hallmark of India's cultural and economic heritage.