Pre-budget outlook: How to make the new tax regime more enticing and simplify compliance
Summary
- Increasing standard deduction would offset the benefits of exemptions available in the old tax regime, and revising tax slabs would ease the burden on middle-income earners. More flexibility can be introduced for business and professional taxpayers.
As the budget season approaches, anticipation grows over how the government will balance growth ambitions and fiscal responsibility. A key focus could be reconfiguration of the tax regime that was introduced in 2020 to simplify tax compliance and reduce reliance on exemptions and deductions.