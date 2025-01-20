Money
How the upcoming budget can reduce pending tax appeals, ease financial burden on small taxpayers
Shipra Singh 8 min read 20 Jan 2025, 03:47 PM IST
SummaryGovernment efforts to reduce tax disputes for small taxpayers have not succeeded, with pending appeals increasing significantly. Experts suggest reforms, including personal hearings for complex cases, improved staffing, and stricter deadlines to expedite resolution.
The government’s efforts to reduce tax-dispute litigation, especially for small taxpayers, have fallen short even after measures proposed in the previous four budgets. Some of these measures include faceless assessment schemes, Vivad Se Vishwas, appointment of joint commissioners at base appellate level for small-value appeals, and reduced timelines for reopening of past assessments.
