“We are seeing cases where an assessee is unable to obtain a stay of demand even when she has already paid 20% of the tax demand," said Rakesh Nangia, managing partner at Nangia & Co. “The CBDT’s (Central Board of Direct Taxes) own guidelines prescribe that stay of demand should be granted in such cases where 20% has already been paid. Since the matter is not formally stayed, the tax demand appears as outstanding on the portal, allowing the department to automatically adjust the refund in future years against such outstanding demands. This adjustment causes undue burden on liquidity of an otherwise eligible taxpayer."