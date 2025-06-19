Shipra Singh on Mint Extraclass today: How to keep your travel budget in check

In an exclusive online discussion series from Mint, our personal finance team (Neil Borate, Shipra Singh, Jash Kriplani, and Aprajita Sharma) are sharing their insights on all things money and investing with our readers. Today (19 June, 7 pm IST), we will host the second episode of the series with Mint Money journalist Shipra Singh.
Whether you're a young professional, entrepreneur, or mid-career manager, Mint Extraclass hopes to help you make smarter decisions with your money. Through this series, we aim to ensure that you build a strong financial foundation with practical, easy-to-understand guidance tailored to your goals.
Registering on the link above will help you get full access to all episodes, downloadable guides, and exclusive question-and-answer sessions with the team. The link to join the session will be shared on your email id.
Episode 2 will cover credit cards and travel: how you can maximize credit card rewards and minimize forex and other travel costs, for different destinations.
Investing 101: Get started with mutual funds, SIPs, and building your first portfolio.
Credit cards and travel: How to maximize credit card rewards and minimize forex and other travel costs.
Retirement demystified: How EPF + PPF + NPS work. How you can combine them with stocks and MFs for retirement, and how to plan for early retirement; how much you need and how to get to “FIRE”
Understanding insurance: Why? Which one? When?
