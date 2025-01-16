How business owners should ringfence their personal wealth to avoid market downturns and unforeseen setbacks
Summary
- Lack of asset segregation can leave entrepreneurs financially vulnerable
- Through disciplined financial practices, Indian business owners can fortify their wealth and ensure long-term stability
Rajiv, an entrepreneur who runs a mid-sized manufacturing unit in Pune, enjoyed the rewards of his hard work—expanding operations, lucrative contracts, and a growing personal wealth portfolio. Yet, a market downturn and an unforeseen lawsuit exposed cracks in his financial foundation.