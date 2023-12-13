Buying a house? Know the mutual funds that help you
Summary
- A systematic investment plan in the right funds can grow your portfolio by leaps and bounds
Mumbai: Owning a house is a lifelong ambition for many. But real estate is extremely expensive—the reason why most investors consider it a major financial goal. While most people dip into their savings and opt for housing loans to make their dream a reality, a few make upfront payments by redeeming their investments—built over the years via systematic investment plans (SIPs) in mutual funds (MFs).