Buying a house? Know the mutual funds that help you

Kokate benefited from being an early saver. So did Dhinesh Potnuru, a product manager with a fintech firm based in Bengaluru. Soon after he found a job after getting his master’s in business administration in 2016, Potnuru started on his SIP journey and invested ₹20,000 every month. Even the extra income that he earned after switching jobs also went into the SIPs. Although he had to redeem around ₹3 lakh for his wedding in 2018, he had accumulated enough savings by 2021 to finalize the purchase of a 3BHK under-construction flat in Bangalore. He got possession of the house in May.