Buying gold, silver coins for Dhanteras? 0.5-10g gold and 1-100 gm silver coins available on Instamart: Check offers

Quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart has partnered with Kalyan Jewellers to offer customers who shop for gold coins on the platform, free silver coins and digital discount vouchers for a limited time period ahead of Dhanteras this year.
It is considered auspicious, and believed to bring prosperity and good fortune, to make big ticket purchases, including buying a car, house, gold coins and jewellery on Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali celebrations.
A wide range of gold coins weighing 0.5g to 10g, and silver coins ranging from 1g to 100g will be available on Instamart ahead of the festive season, the release said.
According to the release, the partnership aims to give customers a convenient way to shop for precious metals for special occasions and gifting ahead of Dhanteras.
Over the past twelve months, Instamart data for 0.5-gram gold coins to 1kg-silver bars showed that gold purchases grew 258% year-on-year, while silver grew 185% YoY, pointing to rising demand for precious metals on the platform, it added.
The offers / discounts this year are as follows:
According to Instamart data, among cities Bengaluru leads India’s gold and silver shopping on the platform, followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Indore, Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam.
Compare the final payable price across available products rather than choosing a coin solely because its advertised price appears lower. Before ordering, check whether the platform permits returns or replacements for precious metal coins and what conditions apply.
Before proceeding to checkout from Blinkit, Zepto or Swiggy Instamart, review the final payable amount, including applicable taxes and delivery charges. Once the order is placed, retain the confirmation and invoice. At delivery, check the packaging and compare the product details with the original listing.
Do not assume that a product is genuine merely because it appears on a recognised quick-commerce platform. The manufacturer and product documentation matter just as much. Ultimately, buying gold and silver coins through quick-commerce apps can save consumers a trip to the jewellery store, but convenience should not replace due diligence.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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