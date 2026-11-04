Buying gold, silver coins for Dhanteras? 0.5-10g gold and 1-100 gm silver coins available on Instamart: Check offers

Quick commerce platform Swiggy Instamart has partnered with Kalyan Jewellers to offer customers who shop for gold coins on the platform, free silver coins and digital discount vouchers for a limited time period ahead of Dhanteras this year.

It is considered auspicious, and believed to bring prosperity and good fortune, to make big ticket purchases, including buying a car, house, gold coins and jewellery on Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali celebrations.

A wide range of gold coins weighing 0.5g to 10g, and silver coins ranging from 1g to 100g will be available on Instamart ahead of the festive season, the release said.

What is the offer for customers buying gold coins? According to the release, the partnership aims to give customers a convenient way to shop for precious metals for special occasions and gifting ahead of Dhanteras.

Over the past twelve months, Instamart data for 0.5-gram gold coins to 1kg-silver bars showed that gold purchases grew 258% year-on-year, while silver grew 185% YoY, pointing to rising demand for precious metals on the platform, it added.

The offers / discounts this year are as follows:

The first 1,000 customers across India who shop for gold coins from Kalyan Jewellers on Instamart each day from November 1 to 6, will get a free 1 gm silver coin.

Additionally, every Kalyan Jewellers gold coin purchase will entitle customers to receive a free digital discount voucher worth a 5-gm silver coin, subject to conditions.

It added that this offer is valid until 31 December 2026 across Kalyan Jewellers stores pan-India.

Also Read | Purchasing your first home? Expert explains why festive season is a good time

How India is buying gold online: Early trends According to Instamart data, among cities Bengaluru leads India’s gold and silver shopping on the platform, followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Indore, Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam.

One Bengaluru customer picked up gold worth ₹ 2,52,459 within hours in a single day, including five 50-gram silver bars and several gold coins featuring Ganesh, Lakshmi-Ganesh and Swastik designs, it added.

2,52,459 within hours in a single day, including five 50-gram silver bars and several gold coins featuring Ganesh, Lakshmi-Ganesh and Swastik designs, it added. It added that last Dhanteras, Instamart saw gold purchases surge by over 400% compared to the year before. The trend follows a similar pattern seen on Akshaya Tritiya this year, when gold purchases on Instamart rose by nearly 50%, with 0.5g, 1g and 2g coins emerging as the most popular denominations.

The numbers indicate how consumers are turning to quick commerce for auspicious gold purchases, with smaller denominations offering an accessible way to mark festive occasions, it added.

Purchasing gold online? Keep this in mind Compare the final payable price across available products rather than choosing a coin solely because its advertised price appears lower. Before ordering, check whether the platform permits returns or replacements for precious metal coins and what conditions apply.

Before proceeding to checkout from Blinkit, Zepto or Swiggy Instamart, review the final payable amount, including applicable taxes and delivery charges. Once the order is placed, retain the confirmation and invoice. At delivery, check the packaging and compare the product details with the original listing.

Do not assume that a product is genuine merely because it appears on a recognised quick-commerce platform. The manufacturer and product documentation matter just as much. Ultimately, buying gold and silver coins through quick-commerce apps can save consumers a trip to the jewellery store, but convenience should not replace due diligence.