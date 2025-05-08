When buying financial products, scepticism is your best defence
SummaryIn choosing financial services, elimination is your most powerful tool. Start by eliminating products with red flags: high costs, complex structures, or misaligned incentives.
When I meet people who've just been sold an expensive insurance policy or a dubious mutual fund scheme, I'm reminded of a simple truth that has taken me decades to fully appreciate: in financial services, the best way to get what you deserve is to assume the other party doesn't deserve your trust.