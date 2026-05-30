Buying gold? Here’s why checking the HUID code is crucial even in hallmarked jewellery

Gold jewellery buyers often look for the hallmark as a sign of purity, but checking HUID code is equally important. The hallmark unique identification (HUID) number is a six-digit alphanumeric code stamped on every BIS-hallmarked gold jewellery piece. The code helps buyers verify the authenticity and purity of the jewellery through the BIS Care mobile app or online portal.

Even if a jewellery item carries a hallmark, checking the HUID ensures that the hallmark is genuine, traceable, and registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). It also helps protect consumers against fake hallmarking and makes it easier to identify the jewellery and assay or hallmarking centre where the product was certified.

Significance of HUID number Since the introduction of HUID in 2021, the BIS hallmark comprises three mandatory marks: The BIS logo, the fineness and karatage, and the six-digit alphanumeric HUID code. Currently, in India, only gold and silver are subject to hallmarking requirements. While the silver hallmarking scheme remains voluntary, HUID marking has been made mandatory for any silver article that is hallmarked in 2025, according to Press Information Bureau.

The government made HUID-based hallmarking mandatory to protect consumers from fraud and to improve trust in the gold market. Checking the HUID may take only a few minutes, but it can prevent buyers from major losses. It can also be useful for the owner if they decide on pledging the jewellery piece for a gold loan.

How to verify your gold item It is a simple process to verify a gold item's HUID code. Here’s are the steps via which you can check and confirm the authenticity of gold jewellery using the HUID number before purchasing it.

Locate the HUID code: Find the 6-digit alphanumeric code stamped on your jewellery item. It is engraved near the BIS logo, the purity stamp such as 22K or 18K, and the jeweller’s identification mark.

Find the 6-digit alphanumeric code stamped on your jewellery item. It is engraved near the BIS logo, the purity stamp such as 22K or 18K, and the jeweller’s identification mark. Get the BIS CARE app: Download the official application from the Google Play Store (For android phones) or the Apple App Store (for iPhones). This app is used to verify hallmarked jewellery.

Download the official application from the Google Play Store (For android phones) or the Apple App Store (for iPhones). This app is used to verify hallmarked jewellery. Fill in the HUID code: Open the application and tap on the "Verify HUID" option on the home screen. Then type the six-digit HUID code exactly as it appears on your jewellery piece.

Open the application and tap on the "Verify HUID" option on the home screen. Then type the six-digit HUID code exactly as it appears on your jewellery piece. Review the results: The app will display the jeweller's registration details, the date of hallmarking, the hallmarking centre, and the purity of the gold.

The app will display the jeweller's registration details, the date of hallmarking, the hallmarking centre, and the purity of the gold. Cross-check before buying: Ensure the details displayed on your screen match the physical item and the receipt provided by your jeweller This quick verification process helps strengthen trust in the hallmarking system by ensuring transparency, authenticity, and greater confidence for buyers. It will also save you from being a victim of fraud or receiving gold with less purity than mentioned on the piece.

Can you get your unhallmarked items tested? Consumer can get their jewellery or sample tested from any of the BIS Recognized Assaying & Hallmarking Centre, according to information available on the official BIS website.

The Assaying and Hallmarking Centres undertake the testing of Jewellery or samples of common consumers on priority, however a fee will be charged for the same. The Assaying and Hallmarking centre is required to issue Assay Report giving proper identifications as marked on article.

Compensation to consumer in case of shortage of purity In case the hallmarked jewellery brought by the consumer is found to be of lesser purity than that marked on jewellery, then the buyer shall be entitled for compensation under the BIS rules.