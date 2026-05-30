Buying gold? Here’s why checking the HUID code is crucial even in hallmarked jewellery

Gold jewellery buyers often look for the hallmark as a sign of purity, but checking HUID code is equally important. The hallmark unique identification (HUID) number is a six-digit alphanumeric code stamped on every BIS-hallmarked gold jewellery piece. The code helps buyers verify the authenticity and purity of the jewellery through the BIS Care mobile app or online portal.
Even if a jewellery item carries a hallmark, checking the HUID ensures that the hallmark is genuine, traceable, and registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). It also helps protect consumers against fake hallmarking and makes it easier to identify the jewellery and assay or hallmarking centre where the product was certified.
Since the introduction of HUID in 2021, the BIS hallmark comprises three mandatory marks: The BIS logo, the fineness and karatage, and the six-digit alphanumeric HUID code. Currently, in India, only gold and silver are subject to hallmarking requirements. While the silver hallmarking scheme remains voluntary, HUID marking has been made mandatory for any silver article that is hallmarked in 2025, according to Press Information Bureau.
The government made HUID-based hallmarking mandatory to protect consumers from fraud and to improve trust in the gold market. Checking the HUID may take only a few minutes, but it can prevent buyers from major losses. It can also be useful for the owner if they decide on pledging the jewellery piece for a gold loan.
It is a simple process to verify a gold item's HUID code. Here’s are the steps via which you can check and confirm the authenticity of gold jewellery using the HUID number before purchasing it.
This quick verification process helps strengthen trust in the hallmarking system by ensuring transparency, authenticity, and greater confidence for buyers. It will also save you from being a victim of fraud or receiving gold with less purity than mentioned on the piece.
Consumer can get their jewellery or sample tested from any of the BIS Recognized Assaying & Hallmarking Centre, according to information available on the official BIS website.
The Assaying and Hallmarking Centres undertake the testing of Jewellery or samples of common consumers on priority, however a fee will be charged for the same. The Assaying and Hallmarking centre is required to issue Assay Report giving proper identifications as marked on article.
In case the hallmarked jewellery brought by the consumer is found to be of lesser purity than that marked on jewellery, then the buyer shall be entitled for compensation under the BIS rules.
The compensation amount is calculated as twice the value of the purity shortfall for the weight of the jewellery sold, along with the testing charges incurred by the consumer, according to BIS website.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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