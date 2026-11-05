Buying gold or silver items on Dhanteras? Check November 6 shubh muhurat in your city, purity and buying tips

Dhanteras falls on November 6 this year, marking the auspicious day on which people worship Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. Many households also traditionally buy gold, silver, jewellery or other new items.
People prefer to make these purchases during the auspicious muhurat, believing it brings wealth, good fortune and prosperity. However, the timings can vary across cities depending on local sunrise and sunset times.
Purchases made after 10:30 am on Friday, November 6, are considered auspicious for Dhanteras, whether it is gold or silver jewellery, coins, utensils or other new items for the household.
Many families prefer to complete their Dhanteras purchases before the evening puja so they can place the new items before the deities during the rituals.
The most auspicious period for Dhanteras puja is when Pradosh Kaal overlaps with Vrishabha Lagna, which is considered favourable for worship. However, the puja muhurat varies across cities depending on local sunset timings.
Dhanteras puja muhurat in major cities:
In other regions, the ideal puja window may vary by a few minutes, depending on the local sunset timings.
Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, November 6. According to Drik Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi, which marks the beginning of Dhanteras, will start at 10:30 am on November 6 and end at 10:47 am on November 7.
Here are the key timings for Dhanteras 2026:
According to Hindu traditions, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi is considered especially auspicious during Pradosh Kaal, the period after sunset. It is believed to bring wealth, prosperity and good fortune to the household.
Before you rush to shop for gold or silver this festival season, it is important to keep a few things in mind. The price of precious metals depend on various factors such as it, weight, making charges and their rates on that particular day.
Here's what you must check before buying any precious metal:
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
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