Buying gold or silver items on Dhanteras? Check November 6 shubh muhurat in your city, purity and buying tips

Dhanteras 2026 falls on Friday, November 6. Families often shop before the evening puja, when worship during Pradosh Kaal is considered auspicious. Check shubh muhurat for making purchases in your city.  

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Published5 Nov 2026, 06:04 PM IST
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Buying gold or silver items on Dhanteras? Check November 6 shubh muhurat in your city
Buying gold or silver items on Dhanteras? Check November 6 shubh muhurat in your city

Dhanteras falls on November 6 this year, marking the auspicious day on which people worship Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. Many households also traditionally buy gold, silver, jewellery or other new items.

People prefer to make these purchases during the auspicious muhurat, believing it brings wealth, good fortune and prosperity. However, the timings can vary across cities depending on local sunrise and sunset times.

When to buy new items? Check timings

Purchases made after 10:30 am on Friday, November 6, are considered auspicious for Dhanteras, whether it is gold or silver jewellery, coins, utensils or other new items for the household.

Many families prefer to complete their Dhanteras purchases before the evening puja so they can place the new items before the deities during the rituals.

The most auspicious period for Dhanteras puja is when Pradosh Kaal overlaps with Vrishabha Lagna, which is considered favourable for worship. However, the puja muhurat varies across cities depending on local sunset timings.

Dhanteras puja muhurat in major cities:

  • New Delhi - 6:02 pm to 7:57 pm
  • Gurugram - 6:03 pm to 7:59 pm
  • Jaipur - 6:11 pm to 8:07 pm
  • Chennai - 6:14 pm to 8:10 pm
  • Hyderabad: 6:15 pm to 8:13 pm
  • Pune: 6:32 PM to 8:31 PM

In other regions, the ideal puja window may vary by a few minutes, depending on the local sunset timings.

Dhanteras 2026 Time

Dhanteras will be celebrated on Friday, November 6. According to Drik Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi, which marks the beginning of Dhanteras, will start at 10:30 am on November 6 and end at 10:47 am on November 7.

Here are the key timings for Dhanteras 2026:

  • Dhanteras date: Friday, November 6, 2026
  • Dhanteras puja muhurat: 6:34 pm to 8:34 pm
  • Pradosh Kaal: 6:02 pm to 8:34 pm
  • Vrishabha Kaal: 6:34 pm to 8:34 pm
  • Trayodashi Tithi begins: November 6 at 10:30 am
  • Trayodashi Tithi ends: November 7 at 10:47 am

Also Read | Dhanteras 2026: How do gold ETF costs compare with jewellery purchases?

According to Hindu traditions, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi is considered especially auspicious during Pradosh Kaal, the period after sunset. It is believed to bring wealth, prosperity and good fortune to the household.

What to keep in mind before buying gold, silver?

Before you rush to shop for gold or silver this festival season, it is important to keep a few things in mind. The price of precious metals depend on various factors such as it, weight, making charges and their rates on that particular day.

Here's what you must check before buying any precious metal:

  • Check purity: Always verify the purity of gold or silver before making a purchase. Gold jewellery is commonly sold in 22-carat, 18-carat or 14-carat variants, while silver is available in 999 fine silver and 925 sterling silver. For gold jeweller, you can verify the hallmark unique identification (HUID) number using the BIS Care app. For silver, check for the relevant purity marking, such as 999 or 925, along with the applicable BIS hallmark.

Also Read | Gold, silver prices 2026: Which will offer better returns in next 1, 3, 5 years?
  • Ensure the weight in correct: The weight of the jewellery directly impacts its price. Hence, you should always ask the jeweller to weigh the item in front of you and mention the gross weight and new weight of the item on the bill.
  • Check gold and silver's current rates: Always check the precious metal's price before going to a jeweller. You can check retail rates for both gold and silver online on: bullions.co.in or other such platforms.
  • Check making charges: Charges added to the gold or silver item's final price can make them more expensive. These charges cover the cost of the product's design and making and is usually added as a percentage of the value of the item. Always ask for the exact breakdown of the costs.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

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