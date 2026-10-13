Buying property in a relative’s name? Key benami law and tax risks to know

Buying property in a spouse’s, child’s or parent’s name can invite benami law and tax scrutiny if ownership and funding arrangements do not meet legal requirements. Know the statutory exemptions, potential penalties and documents buyers should maintain to establish legitimate ownership

Rajendra Kumar Saxena
Published13 Oct 2026, 09:10 PM IST
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Purchasing real estate in the name of a spouse, child, or parent remains a widespread strategy for family financial planning and asset distribution across India. However, property transactions in which the individual funding the purchase differs from the person listed on the sale deed are increasingly under close examination by tax authorities. In specific situations, such arrangements can trigger severe legal proceedings under the benami property legislation.

While a familial relationship does not automatically render a transaction illegal, it offers no blanket immunity. Tax officials determine whether an arrangement fits statutory exceptions or raises legal red flags based on funding sources, ownership framing, and actual control or benefit derived from the asset.

Statutory exceptions for immediate family members and relatives

The primary determination rests on whether the individual named in legal documents is the real owner or merely holds the asset for the buyer’s benefit. Authorities evaluate registered owners' financial capacity, funds flow, possession, loan EMI payments, and rental income recipients.

Under Section 2(9) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, specific exemptions apply when properties are bought in the name of a spouse or child, provided the funds originate from the buyer's known income sources. Joint purchases involving siblings, lineal ascendants, or lineal descendants are also permitted if the person funding the purchase is a named co-owner and uses transparent income sources. Conversely, transactions involving cousins or friends fall outside these exemptions and require extreme caution.

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Tax liabilities and legal penalties

Failing to establish a legitimate arrangement exposes buyers to two distinct risks. Under the Income Tax Act, unexplained funds used to purchase property can be treated as unexplained investments, with heavy consequences.

If an arrangement is established as benami, authorities have the power to provisionally attach and ultimately confiscate the property. The statute further prescribes strict prosecution and monetary penalties for non-compliant cases.

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Essential documentation for property buyers

To mitigate legal complications, buyers must define the arrangement prior to execution and maintain robust evidence verifying its legitimacy:

  • Ensure sale deeds accurately reflect the intended ownership framework and joint ownership ratios.
  • Preserve clear bank transfer records demonstrating the origin and movement of purchase funds.
  • Retain financial documents proving the funding party's capacity and legitimate income streams.
  • Maintain formal records clarifying whether financial transfers constitute a gift or a loan, including repayment trails.
  • Store home loan records, EMI payment trails, and property tax receipts aligned with the declared arrangement.

Real Estate
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