Buying property in a relative’s name? Key benami law and tax risks to know

Purchasing real estate in the name of a spouse, child, or parent remains a widespread strategy for family financial planning and asset distribution across India. However, property transactions in which the individual funding the purchase differs from the person listed on the sale deed are increasingly under close examination by tax authorities. In specific situations, such arrangements can trigger severe legal proceedings under the benami property legislation.

While a familial relationship does not automatically render a transaction illegal, it offers no blanket immunity. Tax officials determine whether an arrangement fits statutory exceptions or raises legal red flags based on funding sources, ownership framing, and actual control or benefit derived from the asset.

Statutory exceptions for immediate family members and relatives The primary determination rests on whether the individual named in legal documents is the real owner or merely holds the asset for the buyer’s benefit. Authorities evaluate registered owners' financial capacity, funds flow, possession, loan EMI payments, and rental income recipients.

Under Section 2(9) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, specific exemptions apply when properties are bought in the name of a spouse or child, provided the funds originate from the buyer's known income sources. Joint purchases involving siblings, lineal ascendants, or lineal descendants are also permitted if the person funding the purchase is a named co-owner and uses transparent income sources. Conversely, transactions involving cousins or friends fall outside these exemptions and require extreme caution.

Tax liabilities and legal penalties Failing to establish a legitimate arrangement exposes buyers to two distinct risks. Under the Income Tax Act, unexplained funds used to purchase property can be treated as unexplained investments, with heavy consequences.

If an arrangement is established as benami, authorities have the power to provisionally attach and ultimately confiscate the property. The statute further prescribes strict prosecution and monetary penalties for non-compliant cases.

Essential documentation for property buyers To mitigate legal complications, buyers must define the arrangement prior to execution and maintain robust evidence verifying its legitimacy: