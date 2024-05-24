AA framework can revolutionize financial tracking for small businesses and individuals, says BG Mahesh
There is growing adoption of AA framework, with 500-600 entities already live, around ₹43,000 loans disbursed, and 2.15 million accounts enabled with this feature
MUMBAI:The account aggregator (AA) framework, regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), can significantly simplify financial tracking for smaller companies and individuals, according to BG Mahesh, chief executive of Sahmati, at the Mint Digital Summit 2024. Sahmati is a member-driven industry alliance dedicated to promoting and strengthening the AA system.