Actual SIP numbers may be lower due to bounce rate

One explanation could be the market drop, which has the effect of reducing AUM. Over this period (1 May to 31 May), Sensex fell about 1.2%. Another way to look at this is to examine overall equity mutual fund AUM, which is also affected by the stock market. This AUM fell by 1.4%. However, the missing ₹7,889 crore in the SIP data translates to 3% of the SIP AUM, double of what the market movement might explain. Thus it is unlikely that market movement fully explains the divergence between the reported SIP flows of ₹8,123 crore and the minuscule SIP AUM growth of ₹235 crore. It is difficult to explain just how much of the SIP flows might have actually bounced without precise data from AMFI. However, a crude estimation adjusting the missing SIP numbers against the market drop, suggests it may have been about half the SIP book or ₹4,000 crore.