Explaining the details of this facility, CBDT said that now the bank/post office has to only enter the PAN of the person who is withdrawing cash for ascertaining the applicable rate of TDS. On entering PAN, a message will be instantly displayed on the departmental utility: “TDS is deductible at the rate of 2% if cash withdrawal exceeds ₹1 crore" [if the person withdrawing cash is a filer of the income-tax return] and “TDS is deductible at the rate 2% if cash withdrawal exceeds ₹20 lakh and at the rate of 5% if it exceeds ₹1 Crore" [if the person withdrawing cash is a non-filer of the income-tax return].