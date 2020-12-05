Investors circle largest corporate cash hoard ever in US

Investors circle largest corporate cash hoard ever in US5 min read . 03:22 PM IST
Alternatives for companies include buybacks, capital projects, employee hiring, reducing debt and M&A
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Alternatives for companies include buybacks, capital projects, employee hiring, reducing debt and M&A
U.S. companies are sitting on the largest pile of cash ever. Investors are trying to gauge how they are going to use it.
Cash holdings at nonfinancial companies grew to a record $2.1 trillion at the end of June, according to a report from Moody’s Investors Service. That is up 30% from that time last year and higher than the previous peak of nearly $2 trillion in 2017. Among the biggest hoarders: AT&T Inc. and Delta Air Lines Inc., which each held more than $15 billion at the end of June.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.