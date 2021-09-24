Can an NRI buy property in India?

Reserve Bank of India issues directions from time to time explaining the law and giving general permission to NRIs for purchase of certain immovable properties in India without having to go to RBI for permission. Through these directions the RBI has given general permission to NRIs to buy certain immovable properties in India. Under these guidelines the NRIs are allowed to purchase residential or commercial properties in India but they are not allowed to purchase any agricultural land, farm house or plantation property in India. Since it is fashionable to own a farmhouse, it is imperative to understand that under the existing dispensations, NRIs cannot purchase a farmhouse in India. This way, as long as the investment being made by NRIs in India is either in residential property or commercial property, they are not even required to intimate the RBI about such purchases, even post conclusion of the transaction. Moreover, there is no restriction as to the number of residential or commercial property, an NRI can purchase in India.