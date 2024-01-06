Can Charlie Munger’s investing playbook still work? Even he wasn’t so sure
Karen Langley , Hannah Miao , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 06 Jan 2024, 02:51 PM IST
SummaryValue investing struggled during the long era of low interest rates. Warren Buffett’s partner warned investors hunting for deals they should ‘get used to making less.’
Charlie Munger influenced generations of investors—none more so than his partner at Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett.
