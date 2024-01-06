Can Charlie Munger’s investing playbook still work? Even he wasn’t so sure

In his annual letter to shareholders in February, Buffett wrote of the importance of a small number of successful investments. Berkshire spent $1.3 billion to assemble the stake in Coke in the 80s and 90s; it is now worth roughly $24 billion and spits out more than $700 million in dividends annually. Berkshire’s buying of American Express was essentially completed in 1995, also for $1.3 billion. That stake is valued at more than $28 billion, and is paying Berkshire annual dividends of more than $300 million.