The Karnataka High Court has upheld the daughters' rights over ancestral property during a recent case. The rights of six daughters in their father's ancestral property were denied by two wives of their late brother, after which the daughters moved court. According to a report by the Economic Times, the court granted each of them a 1/7th share as their two sister-in-laws failed to establish that the land had previously been partitioned.

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The court puts focus on the amended provisions of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956.

Case over ancestral property in Karnataka explained In its November 6, 2026, judgment in Smt Puttamma vs Shyla, the High Court set aside an earlier appellate court order that had restricted the daughters' entitlement to 1/16th share for each.

The case stems from a joint family in Karnataka who followed Mitakshara Hindu law. It consisted of Chikkegowda and his wife Puttamma, who had six daughters and a son, Ramaswamy. After Chikkegowda's death, the ancestral properties were mutated in Ramaswamy's name. However, his sisters claimed that they had never relinquished their rights in the land and were entitled to an equal share, added the report.

Ramaswamy died without children, leaving behind two wives, Shyla and Giddamma, who opposed the daughters' claim. The two wives argued that Chikkegowda and Ramaswamy had already divided the ancestral property and that the land had fallen to their husband's share.

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However, the two defendants reportedly failed to produce evidence in order to establish that such a partition had indeed taken place. It is reported that the court noted that the daughters had not executed any registered document relinquishing their rights in the properties.

What did the court say In this case, the trial court decreed a 6/7th share in favour of the widow and six daughters. However, the first appellate court had cited the pre-2005 provisions of Section 6 of the Hindu Succession Act and the principle of notional partition. It initially reduced the daughters' respective share to 1/16th portion of the total property, as per LawLens.

However, the court relied on the 2005 amendment to the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, which recognises daughters as coparceners by birth, which means they have the same rights and liabilities as sons in ancestral property.

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The court also referred to the Supreme Court's 2020 judgment in Vineeta Sharma v. Rakesh Sharma. It clarified that daughters could claim their rights even if their father had died before the amendment came into force in 2005.

For the unversed, the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005, amended Section 6 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956. It enables daughters to have the same rights as sons in Mitakshara coparcenary property.

The judgement As a result, the High Court ruled that each of Chikkegowda's six daughters was entitled to a 1/7th share, which was equal to their brother Ramaswamy's share. His two wives were together entitled to 1/7th of the property.

During the legal proceeding, Puttamma passed away, reportedly. It is said that following her death, her undivided 1/7th share was devolved equally upon her daughters, who were her legal heirs.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.