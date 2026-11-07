Can defence employees claim pension for past service after voluntary resignation? What court order says

The Meghalaya High Court has ruled that defence employees who voluntarily resign from service cannot later claim pension for past service as the discharge process entail forfeiting such benefits, according to a Live Law report.

Hearing a case filed by a former rifleman of the Assam Rifles, who self-requested discharge after 13 years of service, the Meghalaya HC stated that voluntary resignation entails forfeiture of past service under Rule 26(1) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972, the report added.

What did the petitioner's challege state? The report identified the petitioner as L Pearlson, who was appointed as a Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles on 3 January 1986. He claimed discharge from service on 30 June 1999, without voluntarily seeking discharge, alleging that his signatures had been obtained on a pre-typed document.

The respondents however said the petitioner sought premature discharge in 1998 on extreme compassionate grounds due to his wife's illness and had acknowledged that he would not be entitled to pensionary benefits.

In November 2021, the authorities rejected his claim for pension, and he moved the Meghalaya High Court challenging the decision.

What rules did the HC cite in order? According to the judgement, the court referred to Rule 49(2), which specifies that employees qualify for pension after completing 10 years of service, and Rule 26(1) of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, which bars such benefits in case of voluntary resignation, the report said.

“Voluntarily resignation from a post entails forfeiture of all past services and is therefore not entitled to pensionary benefits. Rule 26(1) placed in juxtaposition with Rule 49(2), it is apparent that since Rule 26(1) operates as a bar to future service benefits, therefore, Rule 49(2) would become inapplicable in such a scenario,” the HC order stated.

The court in its judgement noted that the petitioners' discharge certificate dates his discharge on compassionate grounds to December 1998 and shows that he had knowledge that pension benefits would be waived with his choice. It said voluntary discharge request can be treated as resignation and thus Rule 26(1) applies.

The bench also rejected the claim for “delay and laches” as the petitioner filed his claim in 2021, around 22 years after discharge, without providing any plausible explanation for the delay.