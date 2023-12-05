Can hybrid cars help you save more than the EVs?
Summary
- Subsidies on EV reduce its upfront cost. There is no registration fee and road tax either
New Delhi: Sales of electric vehicles (EVs), particularly cars, in India is gathering momentum. Government data, as per the parivahan website, show that 73,000 EVs have been sold this calendar year so far. However, concerns linger about the range, or the distance these EVs can travel in one charge, limited charging infrastructure and expensive insurance. Amid these concerns, there has been a spurt in sales of hybrid cars, particularly in the last two months. But are hybrids economical, as compared to EVs?