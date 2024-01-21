Can I claim tax benefit on medical costs?
In accordance with the provisions of Section 80D of the ITA, expenses incurred for hip replacement may be claimed as medical expenses, provided they are not covered under the group insurance provided by your employer
I am a 55-year-old man, with a group health insurance policy from my employer that covers my senior citizen parents. I suffered a major muscle pull in my leg last year while playing sports and have to undergo regular physiotherapy for it. Can I claim tax benefit on medical expenses on this in the current financial year? My octogenarian father has Parkinson’s disease. In October 2023, he fell in the bathroom and broke his hip and had to undergo a hip replacement surgery. His wound had to be regularly dressed even after one month of surgery. He’s also taking regular physiotherapy and I have hired an attendant to nurse him at home. My father is financially dependent on me. Can I claim the medical and physiotherapy expenses and attendant’s fees spent on my father’s ailments?
—Name withheld on request
