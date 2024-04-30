Demat Account: Planning to gift shares? Here's how the process works
Gifting shares or bonds through a demat account is a unique gesture symbolising a lasting investment in the recipient's future. It can be done via off-market trades or online platforms provided by brokerage firms.
As we strive to express our affection for loved ones in thoughtful ways, the notion of gifting shares or bonds presents a unique and enduring gesture. Beyond traditional presents, offering shares or bonds to our loved ones symbolises a lasting investment in their future prosperity.