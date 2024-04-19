Can I use my demat account for day trading? Yes, but there are caveats. Here is what you should know
If you are interested in equity intraday trading or futures and options trading, a demat account is optional since these transactions do not involve the delivery of shares.
The advent of technology has made trading easier and more efficient for stock market participants. A very important tool for stock market trading in this fast-paced world is a demat account or a dematerialised account. While a demat account serves as a secure repository for your stocks and securities, it is not typically used for executing day trades.