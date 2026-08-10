Many homebuyers exploring tax-efficient financing options often ask whether Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWPs) from long-term mutual funds or stocks can be used for monthly home loan payments. Cleartax founder and chief executive Archit Gupta provided cautions against this strategy.
According to the industry expert, many borrowers continue their SIPs and use monthly SWP withdrawals to repay loans instead of liquidating their entire investment portfolio upfront. While this may appear convenient, it poses structural risks under Section 54F of the Income-tax Act and complicates compliance.
Tax law treats each SWP payout as a separate sale transaction, creating multiple tax events. This fragmentation can conflict with Section 54F timelines and the Capital Gains Account Scheme framework, potentially triggering disallowances during scrutiny.
It is important to note that tax laws consider each monthly SWP payout, with its own ‘date of sale’, as an independent transaction. Complicating the matter, this can split a single investment into multiple tax events. Gupta warned against this fragmentation, which could conflict with Section 54F’s timelines and the operational framework of Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS). As a consequence, automated system flags might be triggered, resulting in disallowances during scrutiny by an assessing officer (AO).
“Section 54F benefits can be claimed even when a residential property is bought with a home loan. However, the provision is designed around reinvesting sale proceeds in the house, not through a long-term SWP strategy,” the Cleartax CEO said.
In essence, taxpayers should avoid relying on periodic withdrawals from mutual funds or stocks. Instead, capital gains proceeds should be used towards the property in a consolidated manner within the prescribed timelines.
Structured lump-sum redemption of long-term capital gains over SWP?
Gupta strongly recommends a structured lump-sum redemption of long-term capital gains over SWPs, as this provides a clear audit trail, reduces compliance risks and minimizes litigation.
Section 54F of the Income Tax Act is available under both the old and new tax regimes and permits capital gains exemption on property bought with a home loan, provided the core investment criteria are met. Capital gains tax exemption can be full or proportionate, depending on the sum invested provided the house is bought within one year before or two years after sale, or constructed within three years.