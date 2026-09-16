Can visiting India bring your overseas salary under the tax net? What NRIs should know

An NRI, who does not wish to be named, spoke to Mint about their unique situation. An Indian passport holder, they have lived in Singapore for the past 12 years. They work for a consulting company.
Their mother, who lived in India, passed away this year. They have since visited India to manage the assets she inherited. They expect to spend around three months in India during this financial year.
Income from these assets will put their Indian income in the 30% tax slab. The NRI wants to know whether this stay will make their Singapore salary taxable in India.
According to Harshal Bhuta, a three-month visit should not, by itself, make their Singapore employment income taxable here in India. Bhuta is a partner at P. R. Bhuta CAs.
Their higher Indian income also does not automatically bring their foreign salary under Indian taxation. The answer depends mainly on their residential status under the Income-Tax Act, 2025.
Bhuta, however, says that carrying out employment duties during the visit needs separate consideration. Salary relating to work performed in India may need examination for Indian tax purposes. The tax agreement between India and Singapore could provide relief, subject to its conditions.
For this relief to apply, the person must continue to qualify as a Singapore tax resident. They would need a Singapore Tax Residency Certificate, also called a TRC. Form 41 must also be filed to claim the applicable benefit under the agreement, Bhuta added.
The residence rules explain why their expected stay should generally preserve their non-resident status. Indian citizens visiting India usually face a 182-day residence threshold.
This falls to 120 days when their Indian income exceeds ₹15 lakh. The shorter test also requires 365 days in India during the preceding four years.
Since their Indian income falls under the 30% slab, it is assumed to exceed ₹15 lakh. Their planned stay of around three months should remain below the 120-day limit. They should, therefore, continue as non-residents for Indian tax purposes, according to Bhuta.
The general tax rules, however, use two tests to determine residence. Staying in India for at least 182 days during the year makes someone a resident.
Alternatively, staying at least 60 days can qualify. That requires another 365 days in India during the previous four years. Visiting concessions replace the 60-day limit for Indian citizens and persons of Indian origin.
Non-residents generally pay Indian tax on income received or deemed received in India. Income arising, or considered to arise, in India is also generally taxable here. Therefore, their Singapore salary should generally remain outside Indian taxation merely because of this visit, according to Harshal Bhuta.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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