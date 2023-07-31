Can you afford to retire?

Funding ratios can dip only so far before pension funds get into serious trouble. “Once a plan is only 40% funded," grimaces Mike Rosborough, a former portfolio manager at CalPERS now at AllianceBernstein, a research firm, “there is often no going back." It becomes almost impossible, at those kinds of levels, for the pension plan to pay out the annual liabilities it owes to those who have already retired from the income it makes on its assets. It is instead forced to sell those assets off. This quickly becomes a self-perpetuating, vicious cycle: the more assets it has to sell, the smaller the pot, and the more underfunded it becomes. This can go on until the assets hit zero—at which point the plan becomes “pay as you go": it uses the contributions of current payers to pay former workers, or is bailed out by taxpayers.