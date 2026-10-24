Can you be downgraded from business class despite paying full fare? Here's what Etihad offered customer after complaint

An Etihad Airways passenger has sparked a debate on social media after claiming they were moved from business class to economy despite paying the full fare for their ticket. According to an alleged apology letter shared on X, the airline attributed the downgrade to high demand and reportedly offered a 75% refund for the affected flight sector.

The incident has raised questions about airline overbooking, the treatment of premium-cabin passengers and the compensation available when travellers do not receive the service they paid for.

The passenger, X user @internpierre, criticised the airline’s handling of the situation, arguing that customers should not have to bear the inconvenience of a downgrade after purchasing a business-class ticket.

“Nice to know you can pay full price for a business class seat on @etihad, and when you show up at the airport they can simply “downgrade" you to economy because they sold more seats than they have (not sure how that’s my problem). Done flying these guys," the user wrote.

Etihad Airways’ reported explanation for the downgrade In the letter shared alongside the post, Etihad’s airport duty supervisor reportedly apologised for being unable to accommodate the passenger in their originally booked cabin.

The letter stated that high demand had left the airline unable to provide the expected number of seats to all passengers. To ensure the traveller reached their destination on time, the airline said the passenger had been rebooked in economy class on the same flight.

Etihad reportedly informed the passenger that they were eligible for a 75% refund for the affected flight sector. The letter also referred them to the airline’s rules and notices for information on compensation, standards of treatment and complaint resolution.

The letter was signed by the Airport Duty Supervisor in Abu Dhabi The reported refund offer, however, did little to settle the debate. Several social media users questioned whether a partial refund adequately compensated a passenger for losing access to the business-class cabin they had booked.

Social media users question airline compensation The post attracted a range of reactions, with some users questioning the airline’s handling of the incident and others speculating about the circumstances behind the downgrade.

A user wrote, “I'd have expected 100% refund and not 75% plus a coupon, valid for 12 months, to be applied to your next booking.”

Another user commented, “If I understand it right, they're saying they're reducing your charge to 25% of the Business class fare. But without regard to the actual Economy fare, which means you might be paying more than the Economy fare for an Economy seat.”

“Crazy only 75% refund. IMO should have to do a full refund for that,” the third wrote.

“Next time you’ll learn to fly qatar or Emirates. Etihad is the workhorse Arab airline,” the fourth commented.