Can you link multiple trading accounts to your demat account? MintGenie answers
Demat and trading accounts are distinct offerings for traders and investors. There's a limitation to linking trading accounts from different depository participants to a single demat account. However, there's no restriction on the number of demat accounts you can maintain.
Entering the realm of stock investing directly necessitates opening a 'demat' account. Functioning akin to a bank account, the demat account serves as a digital repository specifically for holding securities.