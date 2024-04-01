Can you open a demat account without a PAN card? MintGenie answers
Investors generally cannot open demat accounts without PAN cards in India. Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), through its circular dated April 27, 2007, has mandated the requirement of PAN cards for individuals engaging in securities transactions in India.
A demat account is a must if you want to trade in stocks. It functions much like a bank account for stock market transactions. It digitally records all activities in the stock market and maintains electronic records of various financial instruments. These accounts offer numerous advantages to individuals interested in trading shares, bonds, ETFs, and mutual funds.