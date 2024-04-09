Can you transfer a personal loan to another person? MintGenie answers
Transferring a personal loan directly to another individual is not feasible. Personal loans are approved based on your creditworthiness, income, and financial history. The lender approves the loan specifically for you. Here’s why transferring a personal loan directly is not possible: