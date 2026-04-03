Can your Swiggy food delivery and Instamart orders sponsor your next stay at a Marriott hotel?

All of us order groceries and daily-use household products every month. Also, most of us dine out, although the frequency may vary. Can our grocery and dining-out spends sponsor our next hotel stay during a vacation? Swiggy and Marriott Bonvoy have joined hands to offer Marriott Bonvoy points for Swiggy orders. Here, we will examine the details of this partnership and how you can benefit from it.

Swiggy and Marriott Bonvoy join hands Marriott Bonvoy, one of the world’s largest hotel loyalty programmes, and Swiggy, India’s pioneering on-demand convenience platform, have entered into a partnership. The partnership brings Marriott Bonvoy’s benefits into the everyday lives of Indian consumers.

A member who has linked their Marriott Bonvoy and Swiggy accounts will earn Marriott Bonvoy (MB) points for everyday activities on Swiggy. With the MB points, they can enjoy access to a host of enhanced benefits and awards across Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of hotels and experiences worldwide.

For every ₹500 spent on the Swiggy App (food delivery, Instamart, and Dineout), the member will earn 5 Marriott Bonvoy (MB) points. The Marriott Bonvoy points will be credited within 72 to 96 hours after the Swiggy transaction is completed. A member can earn a maximum of 1,000 MB points per qualifying Swiggy transaction.

A Marriott Bonvoy member can now earn and accumulate points not just when travelling, but also when ordering groceries, ordering food delivery, or dining out. Thus, a customer can turn everyday transactions into opportunities to earn MB points.

Complimentary Swiggy One membership Marriott Bonvoy Elite members get a complimentary Swiggy One membership. The Silver Elite and Gold Elite members get a complimentary 3-month Swiggy One membership. The Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite, and Ambassador Elite members get a complimentary 12-month Swiggy One membership.

How to link accounts? Take the following steps to link your Marriott Bonvoy account to your Swiggy account:

Open the Swiggy App and log in. Tap on the ‘Profile’ section at the top right. Go to the ‘Partner Rewards’ section and click on the Swiggy–Marriott Bonvoy banner. Tap on “Link Your Account”. Sign in to your Marriott Bonvoy account using your registered email or membership ID and password. After verification, your accounts will be linked. Once linked, you will start earning Marriott Bonvoy points on your Swiggy orders. If you face any issues in linking the accounts, reach out to Swiggy Customer Support from the Help Centre in the Swiggy App. Once you link the accounts, you will receive an email from Marriott Bonvoy with your complimentary Swiggy One membership code within 14 days. If you have an existing Swiggy One plan running, the new membership will get activated automatically once the existing plan ends.

Linking the Marriott Bonvoy account to the Swiggy account is a one-time activity. Post linking, for every qualifying Swiggy order, you will earn Marriott Bonvoy points automatically.

Before Marriott Bonvoy, Swiggy had a similar existing partnership with IndiGo Airlines’ loyalty programme IndiGo BluChip. A member can keep only one account linked at a time. If a member has linked their IndiGo BluChip programme, they must unlink it before linking their Marriott Bonvoy account.

What is Marriott Bonvoy? Marriott Bonvoy is the hotel loyalty programme of Marriott International, one of the world’s largest hospitality chains. It operates over 9,700 properties across more than 30 brands in more than 140 countries. A Marriott Bonvoy member can book stays at participating Marriott properties and enjoy various benefits based on their membership tier.

Some of these benefits include free hotel stays by redeeming MB points, complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, early check-in, late check-out, lounge access, etc. The more a member stays at participating properties, the higher the membership tier, and the more their benefits.

Over the last few years, Marriott Bonvoy has taken various measures to expand its reach in India. Some of these include launching the Marriott Bonvoy HDFC Bank Credit Card in partnership with HDFC Bank, and getting into a partnership with Flipkart similar to Swiggy.

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At the start of 2026, Marriott Bonvoy announced a multi-year partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC). Cricket is the most popular sport in India. Marriott Bonvoy’s partnership with ICC as the Official Accommodation Partner through 2029 will enhance its reach among the masses.

Can your Swiggy orders sponsor your next hotel stay? You must be wondering whether linking your Marriott Bonvoy account to Swiggy and ordering from Swiggy can sponsor your next hotel stay. Well, the Marriott Bonvoy points required for a 1-night stay at any participating property in India usually start from 6,500 points. Your Swiggy orders will give you 1 MB point for every ₹500 spent. At that rate, it will take a long time to accumulate sufficient points required for even a 1-night stay.

However, if you stay at Marriott Bonvoy properties anyway, the Swiggy orders will help you accumulate MB points a little quicker. Also, ordering food delivery, groceries, or dining out are things most of us do anyway. So, the Marriott Bonvoy points earned for these activities through Swiggy are a bonus, and will contribute towards your next free stay at a participating Marriott Bonvoy hotel.