Canara Bank Q3 profit surges 92% to ₹2,882 crore1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 03:42 PM IST
Canara Bank Q3 profit surges 92% to ₹2,882 crore
(PTI) Canara Bank on Monday reported 92 per cent jump in profit at ₹2,882 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, helped by a rise in interest income and decline in bad loans.
