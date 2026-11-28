The Rajasthan High Court has come to the aid of a woman whose request to shift from the Contributory Provident Fund (CPF) Scheme to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) was left unprocessed by the state government because her deceased husband had not been allotted a CPF account number while he was alive, reported LiveLaw.

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A bench led by Justice Kuldeep Mathur observed that the failure to allot the CPF account number was the state's responsibility and had consequently delayed the completion of formalities after the petitioner had exercised her option to switch schemes within the stipulated period. Since the delay was not caused by the petitioner, the court held that she could not be made to bear its consequences.

What did the court say? The court observed, “…it is the responsibility of the concerned institution and administrative department in respect of calculation of the employer's contribution and deposit of the CPF employer's contribution into the pension fund where the same has not been deposited in the concerned account. Thus, the Government order itself contemplates a mechanism for dealing with the employer's contribution which remained undeposited.

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“The respondents were, therefore, required to undertake the necessary exercise in terms of the said provisions rather than allow the petitioner's option to remain unprocessed on account of non availability of the CPF account number,” it added.

The petitioner's husband had joined Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited and submitted a declaration seeking coverage under the CPF Scheme after taking up the job. However, he died in a road accident barely two months after joining the service. His wife was subsequently appointed to the organisation on compassionate grounds.

Later, following a state government order that allowed employees, including dependants of deceased former employees, to switch from the CPF Scheme to the OPS, the petitioner chose to move to the old pension arrangement. She submitted the required documents within the prescribed deadline.

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However, as her husband had not been allotted a CPF account number, the processing of her request was delayed, and the prescribed deadline eventually passed.

The petitioner contended that she had exercised her option within the stipulated period and that the delay arose solely because the state had failed to open a CPF account for her husband. She argued that she should not be penalised for the authorities' failure to complete that process.

The state, however, argued that the deceased employee's brief tenure of just two months had prevented the authorities from opening a CPF account in his name during his lifetime. By the time the CPF account number was eventually allotted, the deadline for processing the switch to the OPS had already expired.

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After considering the submissions, the court accepted the petitioner's contention and observed, “…petitioner had exercised her option within the prescribed period and the delay in completion of the subsequent formalities was not attributable to her. The non-allotment of the CPF account number was an omission on the part of the respondent authorities, which they themselves took steps to rectify only after expiry of the prescribed date."

“The petitioner cannot be made to suffer on account of such lapse. The respondents, therefore, cannot deny consideration of her option merely on the ground that the CPF account number was allotted after 31.10.2023,” it mentioned.

The court consequently allowed the petition and directed the state authorities to process the option submitted by the petitioner.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X