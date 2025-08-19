The tax-saving hack for stock investors: Open a second demat account

It is common for investors to dabble in some short-term trades and for traders to keep a stock portfolio with a long-term view. When shares bought for the short term are sold, tax treatment may not necessarily be on the short-term profits, but long-term profits may get taxed due to what is known as the FIFO methodology. However, there is a hack around this. But first, what’s FIFO

FIFO, or first-in, first-out, methodology is used to calculate your stock transactions for tax purposes. Let’s assume you bought 2,500 shares of a company for ₹100 each on 18 August 2024 for long-term holdings and bought another 2,500 shares of the same company for ₹180 each on 18 August 2025 for a short-term trade.

You sell 2,500 shares for ₹200 each after a week in short-term trade. You’d think you made a trading profit of ₹20 per share, or ₹50,000 in total. But for tax purposes, your profit will be calculated as ₹100 per share, or ₹2.5 lakh in total. That’s because the brokers calculate your profits based on FIFO methodology, wherein the shares first bought for ₹100 is deemed to be sold first.

Also read: For some NRIs, capital gains from Indian mutual funds are tax-free



In the same example, instead of paying short-term capital gains tax of ₹10,000 (20% on ₹50,000 profit), you’d end up paying ₹31,250 (12.5% on long-term capital gains of ₹2,50,000). The above example shows the impact on 2,500 shares, but if you increase the number of shares, the tax impact can multiply into lakhs or even crores.

Any stock sold after more than one year of holding is treated as long-term for capital gains taxation, and any stock sold in less than a year is considered for short-term capital gains taxation.

How a second demat account helps

If you had a second demat account, you could have separated your long-term investments from your short-term trades. In the same example, if the first lot of 2,500 shares (bought at ₹100) was parked in demat account A for long-term holding, and the second lot of 2,500 shares (bought at ₹180) was sold through demat account B, the FIFO rule would only apply within each account.

That means when you sold 2,500 shares at ₹200 from demat account B, the cost price considered would be ₹180, not ₹100. Your capital gain would then be the actual ₹50,000 short-term gain you intended, and your tax outgo would remain at ₹10,000 instead of ₹31,250.

Also read: Use these spending-linked deductions to save on taxes



"The problem arises when investors unintentionally trigger long-term capital gains or short-term capital gains by selling recent trades. A second demat ensures clarity in tracking of capital gains," pointed out Nitesh Buddhadev, Mumbai-based chartered accountant and founder of Nimit Consultancy.

By clearly separating “investment" shares from “trading" shares through two demat accounts, you can avoid unintended tax liabilities arising from FIFO adjustments across mixed holdings.

Also read: How stock market investors and traders can use liquid ETFs to manage cash

“You have a few options if you want to open a second demat account," said Mohit Mehra, vice-president, primary markets and payments, Zerodha. “You can open it with a different broker and transfer the long-term shares to that account. Here, too, the FIFO rule will apply, and older shares will get transferred first. At Zerodha, we give investors and traders the option of a secondary demat account with us," Mehra said.