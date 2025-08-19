The tax-saving hack for stock investors: Open a second demat account
Tax implications can turn a profitable trade into a financial headache, especially with FIFO rules. This article helps you navigate these complexities effectively by using a second demat account.
It is common for investors to dabble in some short-term trades and for traders to keep a stock portfolio with a long-term view. When shares bought for the short term are sold, tax treatment may not necessarily be on the short-term profits, but long-term profits may get taxed due to what is known as the FIFO methodology. However, there is a hack around this.
But first, what’s FIFO