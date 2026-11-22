A man from Raipur passed away due to cardiac arrest. However, the insurance company refused to pay benefits to the wife of the late man. According to a report by NDTV Profit, a consumer court of the state has directed an insurer to pay ₹1 crore as death benefit to a woman whose husband purchased the life insurance policy about 15 months before his death.

Why insurer denied money after death despite policy The insurer reportedly denied the claim to the wife citing that the policyholder had not disclosed other life insurance policies held with different companies. However, the commission overturned the decision and called its rejection an unfair trade practice and a deficiency in service.

What court said The Additional Bench of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Raipur has ordered the insurer to release the entire ₹1 crore death benefit. It also directed an additional ₹1.15 lakh towards compensation and legal expenses. While ₹1 lakh is intended for the physical and mental distress caused to the complainant, ₹15,000 is for litigation costs, added the report.

These payments are to be made within 45 days of the order. Failing to pay the total amount, the insurer will attract an annual interest of 7% on the total amount until settlement. The order was reportedly passed on November 3 by a bench headed by President Prashant Kundu, with Anand Vergese.

Case explained The case was filed by Chanda Pincha after the death of her husband, Pawan Pincha, who worked as a director at a private company, reported the publication. It is believed that Pincha had bought the life insurance policy on September 10, 2018 and paid an annual premium of ₹36,969.40.

The policy provided a life cover of ₹1 crore for him and an additional ₹50 lakh for his wife, who was the secondary insured. The said policy was valid for 39 years, with a maturity date of September 10, 2057.

After Pawan Pincha died of sudden cardiac arrest on December 21, 2019, his wife approached the insurer to claim the ₹1 crore as the nominated beneficiary.

Life insurance company's claims However, the company rejected her application on March 17, 2020, and claimed that Pawan had failed to disclose other life insurance policies with substantial sum assured amounts.

The insurer reportedly challenged the consumer commission's jurisdiction on territorial and financial grounds. It also seemingly argued that the insurance agent should have been made a party to the case.

After probing the affidavits, medical records, policy documents and correspondence, the commission rejected the insurer's objections. It observed that the company had accepted Pawan Pincha's application and collected the premium fee while it had an opportunity to verify his existing insurance coverage before issuing the policy.

The bench also found no evidence to suggest that Chanda had any role in withholding information or that the insurer's decision to reject the claim was justified, added the report.

Reportedly, other insurance companies had already settled claims under some of Pawan's separate life insurance policies.