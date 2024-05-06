Cashback is passe. These fintechs offer crypto, digital gold as card rewards
Summary
- Two fintechs enter regulatory grey zone to offer crypto and digital gold as card rewards
India is indisputably a price sensitive market and customers latch on to every new card offering that comes with marginally better points, cashbacks and rewards. It is only natural then that new card issuers try to offer even better rewards, be it in terms of zero forex fees or generous airport lounge benefits. How about cashbacks in the form of digital assets such as bitcoins? A lot of crypto investors would be interested.