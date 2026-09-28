CBDT extends deadlines for income tax return, audit report for eligible taxpayers: Check new dates for ITR filing

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended deadlines for certain taxpayers. These taxpayers must get their accounts audited under income tax rules. The extension applies to the assessment year 2026-27.
Their income tax return deadline moves from 31 October to 21 November 2026. The deadline for their tax audit report has moved from 30 September to 21 October 2026.
Both deadlines have been extended by 21 days. The relief applies only to the taxpayer category specified in the government notice.
Social media users reacted to the announcement.
“The date should be extended to 31st October, because the Durga Puja festival in West Bengal is from 16th to 21st October,” wrote one user.
“Try to give relief in future in a normal way by spreading the load distribution throughout the year to all the concerned parties, such as Taxpayers, Chartered Accountants, Educated persons and the government. Departments, etc., so that the national objective will be achieved in a smooth manner,” commented another user.
One user called it a “great relief to tax professionals”.
One taxpayer was “Relieved by extension of due dates”.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.)
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