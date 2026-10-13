Celebrities are selling sarees on Facebook, Instagram LIVE: Here's what works for them; social media advantages and more

Celebrities are turning Facebook Live and Instagram Live into shopping spaces for saree buyers. Bollywood singer Monali Thakur is one of the latest ones to join the growing trend. She promotes her premium clothing label, Thakurayin.
Celebs showcase traditional sarees and handloom collections through live broadcasts, connecting directly with customers.
These sessions on social media bring together shopping, entertainment and familiar faces. Public figures, independent artists and regional celebrities present products through smartphone cameras.
Broadcasts can happen from homes, studios or temporary showrooms. Independent boutiques and regional brands also use this approach to reach potential buyers directly.
Earlier, celebrity fashion businesses often depended on designer partnerships, magazine promotions or boutique launches. Live selling offers another route, allowing sellers to avoid traditional middlemen.
Instead of browsing edited photographs, customers watch hosts unfold and drape sarees. They can see the borders, fabric movement and the shine of the zari work.
This closer view helps address common worries about buying clothes online. Shoppers often wonder whether colours, fabric weight and quality will match their expectations. Live demonstrations give them more details before placing orders.
Hosts show how sarees look under natural or studio lighting. Such demonstrations can build trust by making the shopping experience more open.
A familiar face adds another reason for viewers to stay interested. Fans who have followed an actor or singer may feel a personal connection. Shopping can then feel like a conversation with someone they already know.
That familiarity helps celebrities turn audience interest into purchases. Their personality becomes part of the selling experience.
Live chats also allow customers to ask questions immediately. They can check available colours, blouse pieces and wholesale prices during the broadcast.
Hosts can answer verbally while showing the saree. Buyers can book through comments, direct messages or WhatsApp links displayed during sessions. This makes the journey from viewing to ordering easier. The broadcasts encourage active participation, too.
Sarees also offer practical advantages for sellers. These unstitched garments do not require the size choices associated with Western clothing. This reduces problems involving sizing returns and unsold stock in different sizes.
For celebrities starting ethnic clothing businesses, such flexibility can help keep running costs lower. It also gives them room to manage profit margins.
The trend connects with growing interest in regional handlooms and traditional weaving. Buyers are increasingly choosing lasting fashion and handmade textiles over fast fashion. Banarasi sarees, Chanderis and lightweight drapes can reach audiences through these live sessions.
For celebrities starting ethnic clothing businesses, such flexibility can help keep running costs lower. It also gives them room to manage profit margins. Familiarity with public figures can build customer trust during live shopping sessions.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.