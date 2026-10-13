Celebrities are selling sarees on Facebook, Instagram LIVE: Here's what works for them; social media advantages and more

Celebrities are turning Facebook Live and Instagram Live into shopping spaces for saree buyers. Bollywood singer Monali Thakur is one of the latest ones to join the growing trend. She promotes her premium clothing label, Thakurayin.

Celebs showcase traditional sarees and handloom collections through live broadcasts, connecting directly with customers.

Convenience of social media These sessions on social media bring together shopping, entertainment and familiar faces. Public figures, independent artists and regional celebrities present products through smartphone cameras.

Broadcasts can happen from homes, studios or temporary showrooms. Independent boutiques and regional brands also use this approach to reach potential buyers directly.

Earlier, celebrity fashion businesses often depended on designer partnerships, magazine promotions or boutique launches. Live selling offers another route, allowing sellers to avoid traditional middlemen.

Instead of browsing edited photographs, customers watch hosts unfold and drape sarees. They can see the borders, fabric movement and the shine of the zari work.

This closer view helps address common worries about buying clothes online. Shoppers often wonder whether colours, fabric weight and quality will match their expectations. Live demonstrations give them more details before placing orders.

Hosts show how sarees look under natural or studio lighting. Such demonstrations can build trust by making the shopping experience more open.

Trust factor A familiar face adds another reason for viewers to stay interested. Fans who have followed an actor or singer may feel a personal connection. Shopping can then feel like a conversation with someone they already know.

That familiarity helps celebrities turn audience interest into purchases. Their personality becomes part of the selling experience.

Live chats also allow customers to ask questions immediately. They can check available colours, blouse pieces and wholesale prices during the broadcast.

Hosts can answer verbally while showing the saree. Buyers can book through comments, direct messages or WhatsApp links displayed during sessions. This makes the journey from viewing to ordering easier. The broadcasts encourage active participation, too.

Advantage of sarees Sarees also offer practical advantages for sellers. These unstitched garments do not require the size choices associated with Western clothing. This reduces problems involving sizing returns and unsold stock in different sizes.

For celebrities starting ethnic clothing businesses, such flexibility can help keep running costs lower. It also gives them room to manage profit margins.

The trend connects with growing interest in regional handlooms and traditional weaving. Buyers are increasingly choosing lasting fashion and handmade textiles over fast fashion. Banarasi sarees, Chanderis and lightweight drapes can reach audiences through these live sessions.