The central government announced that the Unified Pension Scheme will be available as an option under the National Pension System for the employees working under the government, according to an official notification on January 24.

“The Unified Pension Scheme shall be applicable to such Central Government employees who are covered under National Pension System and who choose this option under National Pension System,” said the official notification from the government.

Are you eligible? A central government employee will be assured the payout only in the following cases:

In the case of an employee superannuation (retiring) after finishing qualifying service of ten years from the date of superannuation.

In the case of the government retiring an employee under the provisions of FR 56 (which does not fall under penalty under Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965) from the date of such retirement.

In the case of voluntary retirement after a minimum qualifying period of 25 years from the date of superannuation, if the service period had continued to the same.

Note: The assured payout will not be available in case of removal or dismissal from a service or resignation of an employee. In that case, the Unified Pension Scheme option shall not apply, according to the official notification. Effective date details: According to the government data, the effective date for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) implementation for government employees will be April 1, 2025.

“The effective date for operationalisation of the Unified Pension Scheme shall be 1st April, 2025,” said the Ministry of Finance in the official notification.