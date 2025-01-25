The central government announced that the Unified Pension Scheme will be available as an option under the National Pension System for the employees working under the government, according to an official notification on January 24.
“The Unified Pension Scheme shall be applicable to such Central Government employees who are covered under National Pension System and who choose this option under National Pension System,” said the official notification from the government.
A central government employee will be assured the payout only in the following cases:
According to the government data, the effective date for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) implementation for government employees will be April 1, 2025.
“The effective date for operationalisation of the Unified Pension Scheme shall be 1st April, 2025,” said the Ministry of Finance in the official notification.
(…more to come..)
