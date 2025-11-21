Capital gains compliance gets a reset. Digital deposits, SEZ relief, mandatory e-closure explained
India’s CGAS overhaul modernises how taxpayers deposit and track capital gains, adds SEZ relocation coverage, widens bank access and mandates digital account closure for the first time.
The ministry of finance has announced one of the most sweeping updates to the Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS) since it was created in 1988, issuing the Capital Gains Accounts (Second Amendment) Scheme, 2025 on 19 November. The changes overhaul how taxpayers, non-resident Indians (NRIs) and businesses deposit, track and close CGAS accounts used to claim capital gains exemptions under Sections 54, 54B, 54D, 54F, 54G, 54GA and 54GB of the Income-tax Act.