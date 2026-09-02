CGHS rules changed: Critical illness can now mean lifetime benefits for dependent sons, brothers

The Ministry of Health has relaxed the age and marital-status conditions for dependent sons and brothers suffering from critical or terminal illnesses under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) and the Central Services (Medical Attendance) Rules, 1944.
Under the revised provisions, CGHS and medical attendance benefits will be available for life to eligible dependent sons and brothers diagnosed with critical or terminal illnesses.
The ministry has also clarified that marriage will not by itself result in the withdrawal of CGHS benefits for a dependent son or brother covered under these provisions.
However, continued coverage will depend on fulfilment of the prescribed dependency criteria and an assessment by the competent Medical Board, the Health Ministry said in an office memorandum issued on September 1, 2026.
Under the previous provisions, an unmarried dependent son could avail CGHS facilities until reaching the age of 25. A permanently disabled unmarried son, however, could continue to receive the benefits for life.
In the case of a dependent brother, eligibility was generally available until the age of 18. A disabled dependent brother could receive CGHS benefits without an age limit.
Dependent daughters and sisters are also eligible for CGHS facilities under the existing provisions. The eligibility extends to divorced, abandoned or separated daughters and sisters, as well as widowed daughters and sisters, subject to the applicable conditions.
The Health Ministry said the revised provisions are aimed at supporting dependents suffering from chronic, severe, critical or terminal illnesses that result in substantial and continuing functional impairment or prevent them from earning a livelihood or becoming self-sufficient.
The conditions may include advanced or life-threatening cancers, severe neurological disorders and end-stage organ diseases requiring prolonged treatment or medical support.
Severe congenital or genetic disorders may also qualify, along with other chronic, multi-system or debilitating diseases of comparable severity, according to the office memorandum.
The ministry said eligibility will be decided on a case-by-case basis. Authorities will consider the nature and severity of the illness, the extent to which it affects the person's ability to function in daily life, their capacity to earn a livelihood or achieve self-sufficiency, and whether they remain dependent.
Where a patient suffers from a complex medical condition or a disease affecting multiple systems of the body, the relevant specialist will assess the clinical condition and the resulting functional impairment.
The revised rules specifically state that marriage will not be considered a reason to discontinue CGHS facilities for a dependent son or brother covered under the provisions, whether the eligibility arises from critical or terminal illness or permanent disability.
The dependency conditions must nevertheless continue to be met. Continuation of the medical benefits will also require a recommendation from the competent Medical Board or authority, as applicable.
The relaxation of the marital-status requirement does not expand the definition of "family" under the CGHS rules.
The benefit remains restricted to the eligible dependent son or brother. It will not be extended to the spouse or children of such a beneficiary, the Health Ministry's order clarified.
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