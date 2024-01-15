Money
Charting the rapid rise of India’s affluent class
Summary
- While only about 4% of the working-age population make more than $10,000 a year, their size has grown at a phenomenal pace in the last four years, a new Goldman Sachs report says.
The number of "affluent" Indians—those with an annual income of $10,000 (around ₹8.3 lakh) or more—has grown nearly 12 times faster than the overall population in four years starting 2019-20, according to a Goldman Sachs report released last week.
