A man from northeastern China is raising eyebrows after he managed to retire at the young age of 30 as he spent around 2 million yuan or $300,000 on old flats which help him earn a sizeable income on rentals, South China Morning Post reported.

The man in question is Fan Junjue, who moved for his work to Changsha. In his dayjob, Junjue had to work 18-hour-long shifts in the internet healthcare sales space, SCMP stated citing Sanlian Life Laboratory, a mainland media outlet.

Once he came across ageing flats in Changsha, which were selling for comparatively lower prices of around $45,000 which includes renovations as well.

He decided to go on a buying spree, and ended up with 14 old flats with old facilities over a period of two years. Now he has managed to rent out 11 such flats, which generate an income of 210,000 yuan ($31,500) for him annually.

The rents of his flats range from 1,700 yuan to 2,200 yuan per month.

By the time Fan hit 30, he managed to achieve financial independence. However, he realised that being a landlord is not a very passive task. He had to deal with taxes, repairs, the demands of tenants, and agency fees.

Frustrated with his, Fan decided to not buy properties anymore, saying, “The prime window has passed.”

Now he is planning to use his money to invest in the stock market. He is looking to invest in dividend funds and stocks that yield high dividends, thus looking to replace his earnings from stocks with that from dividends.

The report reveals that for Fan there is not much difference between renting out properties and buying stocks that yield high dividends. He says that both are income-producing assets but not free from capital risk

According to Fan, the main difference is liquidity. While shares can be sold at any moment, selling off a flat can take a considerable amount of time.

Chinese youth drawn to Fan's story The SCMP report reveals that Fan's story has gone viral on social media platforms in Chinese mainland. It says that there young investors are looking towards dividend investments in order to build a sizable corpus before retirement, which would give them considerable financial investments.

SCMP quoted data from Ant Fortune to report that in the first half of this year, those born after 1995 accounted for around 40 per cent of dividend index fund users, which was up by 44 per cent year-over year.

Fan has also wisely diversified his investments, placing money which will be used for his expenses in the next few years in bond funds with lower risk as well as in wealth-management products by banks.