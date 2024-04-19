CIBIL: 4 ways in which credit score affects your rental applications
Landlords may ask the tenants with low credit score to pay a higher security deposit or impose stricter lease terms. They perceive a higher risk of late payments or default on rent payments from individuals with lower credit scores.
Your credit score, also known as CIBIL score, can indirectly affect your rental applications in a number of ways. Although it does not have any bearing on rental applications in the unorganised market, but some landlords in big cities such as Mumbai and Delhi may consider the credit (CIBIL) score as well of tenants to determine their creditworthiness.